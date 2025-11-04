Local Body Polls: Kerala Gears Up For Intense Electoral Battle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress, out of power in Kerala for nine and a half years, is eager to make a strong comeback in the upcoming local body elections.

Although the State Election Commission has not yet announced the poll dates, the Congress-led UDF has already declared its candidate for most wards in the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday confirmed former MLA K S Sabarinadhan as the UDF's Mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. This endorsement also signals the AICC leadership's support. However, political analysts believe that announcing candidates early may not be enough for the Congress to regain its eroded electoral base in the State Capital.

The party has deputed former chief minister K Karunakaran's son K Muraleedharan, as the chief strategist for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

The Congress-led front struggled in the 2020 local body polls in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, winning only 10 out of 101 wards, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 36 councillors.

However, the Congress front's overall performance across the state was not bad. While the ruling LDF won 514 gramapanchayts out of 941, the UDF secured 375 and the BJP 22. In terms of ward-wise results, the LDF won 7500 words, the UDF 5893 and the BJP-NDA 1182.

In municipalities, the UDF had an advantage, winning 45 out of 87, while the LDF managed 35and the BJP just 2. However, the BJP faced a near rout in corporations, with the LDF winning five out of six and the Congress managing only one.

With the BJP's main strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah projecting a 25 per cent vote share in the upcoming local body polls, the LDF and Congress are closely monitoring their moves. The BJP previously secured 19.33 per cent votes in the last Lok Sabha elections and secured its seat in Kerala from Thrissur.

The BJP led in 11 assembly segments and secured second place in 9 constituencies, showcasing its growing electoral influence in the state. With just five months remaining until the crucial assembly polls, all major political fronts, including the BJP, are eager to test the waters in the local body elections, often seen as a semifinal. The BJP leaders are confident that the Thiruvananthapuram corporation is within their grasp.

Since the 2020 local body elections, the LDF and UDF have experienced a noticeable decline in their vote base in some districts. Against this backdrop, the LDF is planning to campaign extensively on the achievements of the Pinrayi Vijayan government and seek a positive vote.

The CPM led LDDF and the BJP-NDA are likely to announce their candidates for the local body elections after the declaration of the election schedule.

Clearly, Kerala is gearing up for an intense electoral battle in the days ahead.