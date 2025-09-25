Loan Default Of Rs 10.3 Crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have registered cases against 13 nurses from Kerala who defaulted on loans from Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait while working in the Gulf. Bank representatives disclosed this on Thursday.

The 13 nurses defaulted on loans totalling Rs 10.33 crore, with amounts ranging from Rs 61 lakh to Rs 91 lakh. They had taken these loans between 2019 and 2021 while working in Kuwait under the Ministry of Health. After ending their work contracts in Kuwait, these nurses returned to Kerala and later migrated to countries in Europe and the West for better opportunities. However, they are yet to repay the loans.

Based on a complaint filed by Al Ahli Bank to the State Police Chief, cases were registered at eight police stations in Kottayam and five police stations in Ernakulam districts. The crime branch has begun a detailed probe into the matter.

It may be recalled that another financial institution, Gulf Bank, had approached the Kerala police, leading to the registration of cases in December 2024.