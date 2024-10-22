LDF Set to Scale UP Campaign With CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Public Meeting on Oct 25

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM-led LDF is set to intensify its campaign for the by-elections to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly seats, starting October 25.

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is spearheading the LDF campaign, will inaugurate an election convention in Chelakkara on October 25. CPI General Secretary and State Secretary Binoy Viswam are scheduled to campaign for LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

The LDF has selected P Sarin, the ex-IT Cell head of KPCC, for the Palakkad by-election. The former All India Civil Service Officer is optimistic about his chances, believing he will attract a considerable number of Congress supporters in addition to the traditional Left votes in the constituency. Meanwhile, the Congress faced a new challenge on Tuesday as A K Shanib, the former state secretary of the Youth Congress, announced his intention to run as a rebel candidate.

Despite the internal dissent, Congress remains unfazed and has nominated state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil. "We will win with a handsome majority," declared opposition leader V D Satheeshan.

Similarly, the BJP, having nominated state general secretary C Krishna Kumar, is also confronting opposition from within its ranks. Many party leaders and workers had anticipated Shobha Surendran would be the candidate for the Palakkad constituency.

In Chelakkara, the CPM is placing its hopes on U R Pradeep, a former MLA of the constituency, who is competing against the former MP, Remya Haridas. The Congress faces a challenge from N K Sudheer, a former KPCC secretary and state president of the Dalit Congress, who is now contesting as the candidate of the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), led by MLA P V Anvar.

Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated K Balakrishnan as its candidate.