Lakhs Of Ayyappa Devotees Witness "Makara Jyothi" At Sabarimala Amid Chants Of "Swamiya Saranam Ayappa"

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lakhs of devotees gathered to witness the auspicious Makara Jyoti appearing on Ponnambalamedu on Wednesday, amidst a spiritually charged atmosphere at Sabarimala.

The air was filled with fervent chants of “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa” as devotees caught three glimpses of the divine light alongside the Makara star.

The Makara Jyoti appeared after the 6.45 pm Deeparadhana, a sacred ritual during which the presiding deity was adorned with the Thiruvabharanam, sacred ornaments brought from the Pandalam palace. The Thiruvabharanam was carried in a procession from the palace, accompanied by Travancore Devaswom Board representatives.

The Thiruvabharnam procession arrived at Sannidhanam at 6:20 pm, where it was received by Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan, Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar, members P. D. Santosh Kumar, K. Raju, and others.

The Thiruvabharanam pedakam was received by Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and Melshanthi E. D. Prasad Namboothiri at Sopanam.

The Makarajyothi flickered thrice from Ponnambalamedu, located opposite the temple, as chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ resonated through the air.

An unprecedented rush of devotees was witnessed since morning. Many had set up makeshift shelters or parnasalas at Sannidhanam and across the 18 sacred hills surrounding the temple to witness the Makara Jyothi.

People lined the trekking paths and gathered in open spaces to catch a glimpse of the jyothi.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure the safe return of the devotees after witnessing the Makaravilakku. Thousands of devotees began their return journey soon after having darshan.