KSU activists held for attempted murder of student over FB comment

Four KSU activists have been arrested for brutally assaulting and attempting to kill a student a day ago at their college here over his comments on a Facebook post, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim -- a second year history student of Ottapalam NSS college here -- was brutally beaten up by four students on Monday afternoon. The suspects are said to be the office bearers of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress.

Police further said that the accused also attempted to strangle the victim with a metal wire. The victim was assaulted over his comment on a Facebook post regarding a college festival video uploaded by another student, according to the FIR lodged in the matter.

All four were arrested late Monday evening and were booked under sections 126(2)(wrongful restraint), 115(2)(voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1)(Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 110( Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5)(common intention) of BNS, it said.

The injured student is still undergoing treatment, police said.