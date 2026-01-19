Kozhikode: Man Found Dead After Harassment Video Goes Viral

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tragic suicide of a 41-year-old man from Kerala’s Kozhikode district, following intense social media backlash over alleged misconduct with a woman passenger on a bus, has stirred widespread outrage.

Deepak U C was found dead at his home on Sunday after a video of him allegedly misbehaving with Shimjitha, a female co-passenger on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus went viral online. Working at a textile company and living with his family in Govindhapuram, he reportedly took the extreme step, unable to cope with the public humiliation.

On Friday, Deepak travelled to Kannur on a KSRTC bus, the same day the alleged incident occurred in Payyannur in Kannur district. The woman who was on the bus with him posted a video on social media accusing the deceased of sexual harassment, claiming he had touched her intentionally.

Shimjitha stated it wasn’t an accident but a breach of sexual boundaries. The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread attention and discussion online. The woman later took it down and uploaded another clip explaining her reasons for sharing it.

Relatives and friends, including some from abroad, called to ask about the incident. A few locals also inquired if he had travelled by bus in the past couple of days and told him about a video clip. He became deeply upset after watching the clip they shared.

Despite efforts from close relatives and friends to comfort him, he couldn’t overcome the humiliation and took his own life. He had been under severe mental stress and wasn’t eating properly.

According to the police, Deepak’s parents knocked on his bedroom door at 7 a.m. on Sunday to wake him, but there was no response even after repeated attempts. With the help of neighbors, they entered the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Deepak’s relatives insisted that the misconduct claims circulating on social media were false. He had never faced such allegations in the neighbourhood or anywhere else. “He was a down-to-earth, soft-spoken person with no police record. He kept to himself, following a simple routine from home to his workplace and back. The family moved to this area about five years ago,” a neighbor recalled.

According to his close friend Asgar Ali, Deepak had spoken to him on Saturday night about taking legal action against the woman. Family, friends, and relatives are now demanding a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the truth behind the viral video shared by a YouTuber.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. Deepak's family has also lodged a complaint with the Kozhikode District Police Chief and District Collector, requesting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Monday, a police team visited Deepak's house and recorded a detailed statement from his father, relatives and friends. Several people have filed complaints demanding action against the woman and have urged the District Police Chief and District Collector to conduct a detailed probe into the events leading to his death. Complaints have also been submitted to the State Police Chief.

Public outrage spilled over on social media, with many calling for strict punishment for the woman who posted the video clip. The woman may face charges of defamation, abetment to suicide, and violations under the IT Act.

"My son was innocent. He couldn’t bear the false allegations and social media trial. He was so distressed, broken inside, that he couldn’t withstand the public shaming," said Deepak’s father.

He said strong action should be taken against the YouTuber to ensure that no one else faces his son's fate in future.

Men's rights activists led by Rahul Easwar demanded action against the YouTuber. They said Deepak was the sole breadwinner of the family.