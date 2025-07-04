Kottiyoor Vaishaka Mahotsavam Concludes with Mutherri Vaal’s Return

Kottiyoor: The Kottiyoor Vaishaka Mahotsavam concluded with the ceremonial return of the Mutherri Vaal, marked by the Thrikalashatta ritual. The day began with lamps in the manithara being lit and poured into the thenga murikal. The shrine was then uprooted and placed in the Thiruvanichara. Residents, accompanied by traditional instruments, carried the kalabha kumbhas from the kalasha mandapam to the manithara. The Kalabhabhishekam was performed under the guidance of two chief tantris, followed by elaborate floral tributes. The kudipatis ascended to the thidapally, where they partook in a meal featuring kadumpayasam served on a small stick, culminating in the Mutherri Vaal’s return.

Effective immediately, entry to Kottiyoor is restricted, with daily poojas commencing on the other side of the temple. Authorities have barred individuals from other states, and additional police have been deployed at the sanidhanam to enforce these restrictions. Visitors unaware of the Mahotsavam and its rituals were turned away before reaching the area.

Notable attendees included K.C. Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, and actor Jayasurya. An estimated 2.5 million devotees visited for darshan. Tragically, two individuals drowned in the Baval River during the festival. A 15-km traffic jam also occurred during the holidays, prompting the submission of a master plan to authorities to address congestion issues.

