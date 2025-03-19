59-Year-Old Kerala Woman Reaches Everest Base Camp Without Formal Training

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, 59-year-old Vasanthi Cheruveettil, a tailor from Kerala, successfully completed the challenging trek to the Everest Base Camp without any formal training. Starting her journey from Surke, Nepal, on February 15, she reached the South Base Camp on February 23, showcasing an inspiring achievement for trekkers of all ages.

Cheruveettil, who had no prior trekking experience, relied on a unique method of self-preparation, using YouTube tutorials to guide her. For four months leading up to her trek, she trained rigorously by walking for three hours daily. In the evenings, she joined her companions to cover an additional 5–6 kilometers. Despite her lack of formal trekking training, Cheruveettil showed remarkable persistence, pushing herself to adapt to the physical demands of the journey.

To prepare further, Cheruveettil learned essential trekking techniques, route navigation, and survival skills by watching YouTube videos. She also focused on building her stamina and endurance by practicing in trekking boots. Knowing that communication would be essential, she took the time to learn Hindi to better interact with fellow trekkers and locals along the route. Cheruveettil’s achievement has not only garnered attention for her physical stamina but also for her sheer determination and willpower. With the odds stacked against her, she overcame numerous challenges, including the difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions. Her successful trek to the Everest Base Camp is a testament to the power of self-motivation and the potential for anyone, regardless of age or background, to achieve great things with hard work and preparation.



