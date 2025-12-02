Kerala's Sonia Gandhi Contesting Local Body Poll on BJP Ticket

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sonia Gandhi is gearing up to contest the upcoming local body elections in Kerala on a BJP ticket.

The 34-year-old candidate, who is married to Subhash, a panchayat general secretary of the BJP, is contesting from Nallathanni ward of Munnar panchayat.

Her late father, Durairaj, was a staunch Congressman who, inspired by the veteran Congress leader, named his daughter "Sonia Gandhi."

But instead of pursuing her father's political ideology, she chose to follow her husband Subhash's footsteps after marriage.

The candidature of Sonia Gandhi from Nallathanni ward has left local Congress candidate Manjula Ramesh and party workers in a tricky spot. Her rivals admit that their leader's name gives the BJP candidates an edge in publicity. Congress workers are cautious during street corner meetings, avoiding the full name of the BJP candidate.

While Sonia Gandhi works hard to defeat the Congress, Manjula Ramesh is making every effort to stop the BJP from securing this win.

Meanwhile, CPM led LDF's S Valarmathi is confident of clinching victory amid the BJP-Congress tussle.

The ward in this famous hill station is certainly witnessing a lively political contest this time.