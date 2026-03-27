Kerala’s Poll Campaign Battles Heat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala experiencing soaring temperatures, campaigning has become a tough task for candidates in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The state heads to the polls on April 9, leaving just 11 days for active campaigning, with no public events allowed on April 8. Nearly the entire state is under a heat wave, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert in 12 districts, excluding Wayanad and Idukki. Kollam, Kottayam, and Palakkad are the worst hit, with temperatures expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius.

Districts like Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode are experiencing soaring temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius. Even Kasargod in the far north and Thiruvananthapuram in the far south have hit 36 degrees, with temperatures expected to rise further.

With UV radiation levels climbing due to the heat wave, those working outdoors during the day, especially around noon, are facing severe discomfort. This has led political parties to cancel daytime campaign events, shifting their voter outreach to mornings and evenings.

The only silver lining is the IMD’s forecast of light rain across the state on March 29, which political parties hope will allow them to ramp up their campaigns and connect with as many voters as possible.

A total of 890 candidates are contesting for 140 assembly seats across 14 districts, which is 67 fewer than in the 2021 Assembly elections. Koduvally tops the list with 13 candidates, followed by Peravur, Majeshwaram, and Thiruvananthapuram, each with 11 candidates.