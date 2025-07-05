 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Kerala’s Divi Bijesh Wins Gold in Girls Under-10 at FIDE World Cup Cadets 2025

Kerala
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 4:33 PM IST

10-year-old chess prodigy clinches top spot in Batumi, Georgia, marking a proud moment for Indian chess fans

Kerala’s Divi Bijesh Wins Gold in Girls Under-10 at FIDE World Cup Cadets 2025
x
Divi Bijesh from Kerala secured the gold medal in the girls under-10 category at the FIDE World Cup Cadets 2025, defeating China's Zhihan Chen 2-0 in the final held on July 1.

Divi Bijesh, a 10-year-old chess prodigy from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has won the gold medal in the girls under-10 category at the FIDE World Cup Cadets 2025. The championship took place in Batumi, Georgia, with the final match held on July 1. Divi convincingly defeated China's Zhihan Chen with a 2-0 score in the two-game final, securing the top podium spot.

Earlier this year, Divi had already made waves by winning gold and silver medals at the FIDE World Cadet & Youth Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships in Rhodes, Greece. In January, she was awarded the Woman Candidate Master title by FIDE, becoming the youngest player from Kerala to earn this distinction.

Her impressive achievements have made her a beacon of pride for her family and the Kerala chess community, inspiring young players across the region.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Divi Club World Cup in 2025 chess champion 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X