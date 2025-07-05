Kerala’s Divi Bijesh Wins Gold in Girls Under-10 at FIDE World Cup Cadets 2025

Divi Bijesh, a 10-year-old chess prodigy from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has won the gold medal in the girls under-10 category at the FIDE World Cup Cadets 2025. The championship took place in Batumi, Georgia, with the final match held on July 1. Divi convincingly defeated China's Zhihan Chen with a 2-0 score in the two-game final, securing the top podium spot.

A proud moment for every Indian chess fan as Divi Bijesh from Kerala wins the gold medal in girls under-10 category at the FIDE World Cup Cadets 2025 held in Batumi, Georgia.

Earlier this year, Divi had already made waves by winning gold and silver medals at the FIDE World Cadet & Youth Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships in Rhodes, Greece. In January, she was awarded the Woman Candidate Master title by FIDE, becoming the youngest player from Kerala to earn this distinction.

Her impressive achievements have made her a beacon of pride for her family and the Kerala chess community, inspiring young players across the region.



