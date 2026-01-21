Kerala YouTuber Shimjitha Arrested over Suicide of Kozhikode Man She Accused of Sexual Misconduct on Bus

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police arrested Shimjitha Musthafa, the main accused in the suicide of 42-year-old Deepak U C, from a relative’s home in Vadakara on Wednesday. She was presented before a court in Kunnamangalam and remanded to 14 days in custody, with plans to transfer her to Manjeri jail. The arrest followed an extensive manhunt across the state, along with a lookout notice to stop her from leaving the country.

Deepak was found dead at his home on Sunday after a video allegedly showing him misbehaving with Shimjitha, a female co-passenger on a Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, went viral online. Struggling to handle the public humiliation, the young man, who worked at a textile company, took the extreme step. Police later located Shimjitha in Vadakara, where she had moved to a relative’s home from her residence in Chorode. She was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College police station after undergoing a medical examination at Koyilandy Taluk Hospital.

Police are now working to obtain her mobile phone to check if the video clip was edited or altered. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the station, demanding strict action, including filing a murder case against Shimjitha. The chain of events began when Deepak travelled to Kannur on a KSRTC bus on January 16, the same day the alleged incident happened in Payyannur. The woman travelling with him posted a video on social media accusing him of sexual harassment, alleging he touched her intentionally.

Shimjitha, 35, a social media content creator and former member of the Areekode panchayat, shared a video online that quickly went viral on Instagram and Facebook, racking up over two million views and sparking a hate campaign against Deepak. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission stepped in, directing the North Zone DIG to submit a detailed probe report within a week. Meanwhile, the All Kerala Men's Association has petitioned the High Court for a CBI or Crime Branch investigation into the case.