Kerala Youth’s Suicide Note Alleges Sexual Abuse By RSS Members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police are set to record the statements of the family and friends of Anandu Aji, a 26-year-old IT professional who was found dead in a hotel room in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram four days ago.

In a suicide note which he wanted to be released after his death, Anandu alleged enduring sexual and physical abuse by RSS leaders during his childhood. Police explained the delay in recording statements as the family is yet to come to terms with the tragic loss.

However, the investigation team plans to record their statements soon.

In his suicide note, Anandu wrote, "I am not angry with anyone, except one person and an organisation. The organisation is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) , which my father (a very good person) made me join. That is where I have suffered lifelong trauma, from the organisation and that person."

Anandu, a native of Ponkunnam, Kottayam, specifically named a person identified as "NM", accusing him of sexually abusing him when he was three or four years old. The police are still working to identify the individual referred to as "NM".

The note claimed that this person was a member of the RSS and BJP, a neighbour, and "considered like a relative by my family."

The police are planning to collect evidence about the said individual after recording the statements from the family, relatives and friends.

Anandu's tragic death has sparked a major controversy in the state. His 15-page suicide note reveals the trauma he endured during childhood, leading to frequent panic attacks and anxiety as he grew older. These experiences eventually contributed to his struggle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

"The main reason for ending my life is anxiety and constant panic attacks. I can't take it anymore. I thought about ending it all during those months. I am experiencing an anxiety attack even as I write this," Anandu wrote.

He also disclosed being sexually abused during two RSS camps in his childhood. "I was sexually abused in two RSS camps called ITC and OTC. I don't remember the names of those who abused me. They also physically harassed me, beating me up for no reason. I was assaulted using their danda," he revealed.

In his suicide note, he accused members of the RSS of harbouring hatred and being abusers. He claimed he was not only one to experience sexual harassment within the organisation, stating that several others had faced similar situations." "I can reveal this because I have left the organisation. I know no one will believe me since I don't have proof. I am giving my life as proof. I am saying this so that no other child has to endure what I faced," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Wayanad MP and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has called for a detailed investigation into the matter. Anandu Aji alleged that he was repeatedly abused by multiple RSS members.

He made it clear that he was ot the only victim and that widespread sexual abuse is occurring in RSS camps. If this is true, it is horrifying. Lakhs of children and teenagers attend these camps across India. The RSS leadership must take immediate action, they must come clean. ," she stated in a post on X.

The ruling CPM's youth wing DYFI has also filed a police complaint demanding a thorough investigation into Anandu's allegations.

Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," Priyanka posted on X.