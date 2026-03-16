Kerala: Woman Hacked to Death by Mother-in-law Over Serving Tea

Malappuram: A 28-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her mother-in-law following a dispute over serving tea at home in this district on Monday, police said. The shocking incident occurred at Koottampara near Nilambur in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajila, wife of Sunil Babu, a native of the locality. According to police, Shanta (70) allegedly attacked her daughter-in-law with a machete following an argument over serving tea.