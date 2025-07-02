Kerala University Registrar Suspended Over Governor Event Discord

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University Registrar Dr K S Anil Kumar has been suspended from service pending disciplinary proceedings for allegedly creating discord at a function attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohan Kunnumal suspended the Registrar after confirming misconduct on his part during the Governor's event which amounted to violation of service rules.

In the suspension order , the Vice Chancellor noted that the Registrar denied permission for the programme while the Governor was already on stage, stating that the official's action was prejudicial to the interests of the university.

In response to the suspension order, Anil Kumar announced his intention to approach the court, arguing that the Vice Chancellor's assertion that permission for the function was denied after the Governor's arrival is incorrect. He stated that he never intended to insult the Governor.

Meanwhile, syndicate members affiliated with the Left parties condemned the Vice Chancellor's action against the Registrar.

The incident leading to the Registrar's suspension occurred on June 25, when SFI activists protested the display of a Bharat Mata portrait during a function organised to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in the country.

In the wake of the protest, the Registrar sent an email to the Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi, the event's organisers, denying permission to use the Senate Hall for the programme. However, it is alleged that by that time, the Governor had already arrived and participated in the event.

The Governor also paid floral tributes before the image of Bharat Mata. The Left parties and the Congress have protested against the use of the Bharat Mata portrait in the Governor's functions. They alleged that similar portraits are used during the programmes of RSS and Sangh Parivar-affiliated organisations.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu criticised the Vice Chancellor for suspending the Registrar, asserting that the VC lacks the authority to take such action.

She claimed that the VC is abusing his powers and suggested that these actions indicate a deliberate attempt to saffronise the university.