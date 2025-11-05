Kerala To Move Legally Against SIR

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the state would legally challenge the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The decision was made during an all-party meeting held online by the Chief Minister, with all parties except the BJP supporting the government's move.

The Chief Minister stated that, considering the upcoming local body elections, the government and political parties would seek legal advice on challenging the SIR. He criticised the SIR for using the 2002 voter list as the base, despite an updated list from the last Lok Sabha elections being in force, calling the move "unscientific" and driven by "malicious intent."

Representatives from various political parties raised concerns about using the 2002 electoral roll, arguing it could create significant issues and alleging the exercise had an ulterior motive. CPM state secretary M V Govindan criticised the SIR as "unconstitutional and anti-democratic."

The all-party meeting was held a day after Booth Level Officers (BLOs) began visiting households to distribute and collect enumeration forms following the launch of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission in the state.

Political parties expressed concerns about the challenges of revising the voter list using the 2002 electoral roll and claimed the SIR was being implemented with a specific agenda. Opposition leader VD Satheesan agreed with the Chief Minister's concerns and expressed willingness to join the case if it goes to court.

The meeting included remarks from P C Vishnunath (Congress I), Sathyan Mokeri (CPI), P K Kunhalikutty (IUML), Stephen George (Kerala Congress M), P J Joseph (Kerala Congress), Mathew T Thomas (JD Secular), Thomas K Thomas (NCP), Uzhamalakkal Venugopal (Congress S), K G Premjith (Kerala Congress B), Adv. Shaja G.S. Panicker (RSP Leninist), K.R. Girijan (Kerala Congress Jacob), K. Surendran (BJP), N.K. Premachandran (RSP), Ahammed Devarkovil (INL), and Antony Raju (Democratic Kerala Congress).