Kerala: Thousands of women brave scorching sun to offer pongala at Attukal temple

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi's family performed the ritual like in the past at their residence here.Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, party MLA M Vincent, LDF ministers G R Anil, V N Vasavan and P A Mohamed Riyas as well as BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar were present at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple to witness the ceremony.Speaking to a TV channel, Tharoor said that the number of devotees arriving for the ritual has seen an increase every year except during the COVID-19 period.He said that he saw how crowded the city was getting for the annual event when he arrived here from Delhi on Wednesday evening."Today morning when I left home, I saw that it was crowded everywhere," he added.The rituals began shortly after, at 10.10 AM, when the chief priest lit the main stove (Pandara Aduppu) near the shrine, signaling the start of the annual event.As the drum beats and music signalled the lighting of the main stove near the shrine, the thousands of women, waiting on the roadsides and specifically designated areas for the ritual, lit their brick stoves and began preparing the 'pongala'.The 'pongala' is cooked using rice, jaggery, and scraped coconut in fresh earthen or metal pots.Preparing 'pongala' is considered an auspicious all-women ritual as part of the annual festival of the Attukal temple here, popularly known as the "Women's Sabarimala."The ceremony will conclude with the sprinkling of holy water by temple priests at an appointed time in the afternoon.Extensive arrangements were made by the authorities to provide food, water and medical aid to the devotees.The police and the fire department have put in place arrangements, including restrictions on vehicular movement and parking, to ensure the festival was celebrated without any mishap or inconvenience to the general public.The pongala festival marks the finale of the 10-day ritual at the shrine.The festival begins with the "Kappukettu ceremony," featuring the musical rendition of the Goddess's story (Kannaki Charitam) by authorised families invoking the presence of Kodungallur Bhagavathy and the slaying of the Pandiyan King.The nine-day recitation culminates in a dramatic moment marked by temple drums and devotees' chants, leading to the lighting of stoves for the Pongala offering, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.The ritual had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for being the largest religious gathering of women on a single day when 2.5 million took part in it.As per local legend, the annual festival commemorates the hospitality accorded by women in the locality to Kannagi, the heroine of the Tamil epic 'Silappadhikaram', after she destroyed Madurai city to avenge for the execution of her husband Kovalan, after wrongly branding him as thief.