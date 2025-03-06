Kerala Temple Welcomes Life-Sized Robotic Elephant

In a groundbreaking move for elephant welfare and public safety, Voices for Asian Elephants (VFAE) has introduced Shiva Shakthi, a life-sized robotic elephant, at Chakkamparambu Sree Bhagavathi Temple near Mala. This innovative initiative provides a cruelty-free alternative for temple rituals, addressing the growing concerns over captive elephant mistreatment and festival-related accidents.With Kerala witnessing a surge in captive elephant tragedies—including six human deaths in just the first two months of 2025—VFAE aims to promote ethical traditions. Designed by Four He-Arts Creations in Chalakudi, Shiva Shakthi stands 10 feet tall, weighs 600 kg, and features lifelike movements. The temple’s managing trust welcomed the change, highlighting the rising awareness of elephant welfare.VFAE has also been actively working to protect wild elephants. The organization has donated land in Nilambur to secure a vital corridor, prevented over 1,100 train-elephant collisions in West Bengal using AI technology, and planted over 50,000 elephant-friendly trees in Odisha.