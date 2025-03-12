Kerala Temple Ends 120-Year Tradition of Elephant Parade

In a historic and compassionate decision, the Sree Kumaramangalam Subramanyaswamy Temple in Kumarakom, Kerala, has put an end to its 120-year-old tradition of parading elephants during its annual festival. Instead, a beautifully decorated chariot will now take the lead in the procession, honoring the temple's rich heritage while prioritizing the safety and well-being of animals.

This progressive move marks a shift towards greater animal welfare awareness and reflects a growing commitment to more ethical practices in cultural celebrations. The decision follows years of concerns over the treatment of captive elephants in festivals, which often involve harsh conditions and pose safety risks. By replacing elephants with a chariot, the temple is not only showing compassion for the animals but also taking steps to ensure their safety and well-being.

In an additional act of goodwill, the funds previously allocated for the elephants' participation in the festival will now be redirected towards building homes for the homeless in the local community, addressing a pressing social issue.

The decision has been met with widespread praise and is being hailed as a model for other temples and cultural institutions. It demonstrates how tradition can evolve to reflect modern values, benefiting both animals and the community. This initiative is a shining example of how compassion can lead to positive change, blending respect for tradition with a forward-thinking approach to social responsibility.