Kerala Student Feared Drowned in Latvia

Hyderabad: Indian student from Kerala Albin Shinto is suspected to have drowned while swimming in Jugla canal in Riga, Latvia.

According to Latvia's public broadcaster LSM, Shinto along with four others went to swim in the canal on July 18. Two of his friends tried to save him when he started drowning but he was lost beneath the waves. Fisherman managed to save his two friends with his boat but Albin drowned.Police and rescuers rushed to the scene and search operation was on but they called off the search after a few hours as it turned dark. When his friends asked the officials when the search would be resumed, they were initially told it would resume the next day. Later, they were told that it would not be until Monday because of "limited resources being available to conduct large-scale and lengthy search operations."Reacting to the incident, Indian Embassy in Sweden and Latvia said in a post on X, "Embassy is in regular contact with Latvian authorities regarding the unfortunate incident of suspected drowning of an Indian student in Riga. We remain in touch with the family and will continue to extend all possible help."