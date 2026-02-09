Kerala Social Media Influencer Found Dead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A popular social media influencer with over two lakh followers on Instagram died by suicide in the Kasargod district of Kerala on Monday.

The young woman, Reshma, popularly known as Chinnu Papu, was a resident of Adhur in Delampady panchayat. According to police, the rural life influencer was found hanging by her neighbours in her rented house in Uliyathadka near Kasargod town around noon.

The 24-year-old influencer was rushed to the hospital by her neighbours but could not be saved. Police have launched a probe into the circumstances leading to her death.

Chinnu Papu built a huge follower base by attracting people with her stories on rural life, local cuisine, and interesting places, with her delivery in the Tulu language being a major draw. Several of her videos went viral, as she used to post one every week, and people eagerly awaited each presentation.

The cause of her death is still unknown. Chinnu Papu had a love marriage, but the couple divorced about a month ago, and their four-year-old son was being raised by her parents in Adhur.

Her untimely passing has deeply shocked her followers and fellow social media influencers.