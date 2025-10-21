Kerala SAP Camp: SHRC Orders Inquiry into Dalit Trainee's Suicide Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday ordered a probe into the alleged suicide of a Dalit police trainee at the SAP camp here a month ago.

SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the State Police Chief to conduct an investigation based on the trainee's mother's complaint blaming his training instructors for her son's death and file a report within four weeks.

The police trainee, Anand, was found hanging in the barracks at the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp at Peroorkada here on September 18.

In her complaint, the mother -- Chandrika -- has alleged that the training instructors had verbally abused her son and called him by his caste.

She has also alleged that the cause of death was unnecessary torture by the superiors.

Her complaint has also claimed that Anand was punished by his instructors and he had availed treatment for it at the Peroorkada government hospital.

He committed suicide the day after he was discharged from the hospital, the mother has contended.

She has further alleged that there was a mystery surrounding her son's death and demanded exemplary punishment for the officers responsible for the same.