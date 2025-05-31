Kerala Reports Highest Number Of COVID - 19 Cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID-19 cases are rising in Kerala, with over 1,147 people undergoing treatment for the virus in different districts.

As many as 717 new active cases have been reported in the state over the last four days. While 227 persons tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, 72 patients have recovered from the infection.

According to health authorities, the district-level statistics are being gathered. As of now, the highest number of cases have been reported in Kottayam, followed by Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta.

The authorities said the increasing number of cases in Kerala compared to other states is due to the higher testing rate. There is no need for panic as only a few cases are entering the critical stage.

Currently, the surge in infections is because of new subvariants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. Both are descendants of the JN.1 Omicron variant. As per the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), these variants are the ones mainly prevalent in India at the moment.

Experts say the WHO has not classified LF.7 or NB.1.8 as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs). These are currently classified as Variants Under Monitoring.

Common symptoms linked to the existing variants include fever, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, fatigue and body aches. As of now, there are no indications of these variants causing severe health issues or long-term complications.

The Kerala health department has urged people presenting with symptoms such as cold, cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath to wear masks. Those falling under the vulnerable category, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with comorbidities, have been advised to wear masks in public and while travelling.

Meanwhile, the central government has declared that genetic sequencing tests are being conducted across the country, and the situation is being monitored closely.