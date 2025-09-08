Kerala Reports Fifth Death From Rare Amoebic Brain Infection

Malappuram: One more person succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, in Kerala on Monday, taking the total toll since August to five in the state. A 54-year-old woman, hailing from Vandoor in this district, was the latest victim of the infection.

The deceased had been undergoing treatment at the government Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode district, health officials said. On Saturday, a 45-year-old man, a native of Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, died.