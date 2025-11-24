 Top
Kerala Receives Widespread Rains; Yellow Alert in Seven Districts

24 Nov 2025 12:57 PM IST

Heavy rains (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state

Various parts of Kerala received widespread rains on Monday with the northeast monsoon being active across the state. (Representational file image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Various parts of Kerala received widespread rains on Monday with the northeast monsoon being active across the state.

With rain intensifying, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in seven southern districts.
A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.
As per the latest IMD alert, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Monday.
Heavy rains (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind are likely to accompany the rainfall, the IMD added.
PTI
