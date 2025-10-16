Kerala: Police To Book RSS Leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM led youth organisation DYFI and the Youth Congress have intensified their protest demanding the arrest of RSS leaders involved in the sexual harassment of Anandu Aji, who died by suicide recently.

DYFI activists took out a march to the shop of RSS leader Nideesh Muraleedharan at Appad near Kanjirapally, who was allegedly accused of sexually harassing Anandu. The protestors pelted stones at the shop, which was closed at that time. Singh boards near the premises were also damaged by the agitators.

In a separate protest, Youth Congress workers took out a march to the Deputy Superintendent of Police's office in Kanjirapally, accusing the police of going soft on the RSS leaders. The Youth Congress leaders alleged that the police were trying to rig the case to save the accused.

The agitators were intercepted by the police and removed from the site. "There is complete lethargy as far as the police probe is concerned. The cops are not arresting the RSS leader who is accused of sexually assaulting Anandu despite the victim's video going public in which he has shared his harrowing experience," said the newly elected Youth Congress president, O J Janeesh.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the police to register a case against Nideesh Uraleedharan in connection with the suicide of Anandu. The Thampanoor police in Thiruvananthapuram, which registered a case of unnatural death following Anandu's disclosures, said Nideesh Muraleedharn will be questioned soon.

The video, which was prescheduled by Anandu Aji and described as the dying declaration, was widely circulated on social media as well as news channels since Wednesday night. In the video, Abnandu accused Nidheesh of sexually abusing him from a very young age.

Anandu, 26, was found dead in a lodge at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram on October 9. He was an RSS activist and belonged to a family that was closely associated with the Sangh Parivar organisations.

In a 15-page suicide note, which was shared on social media, the IT professional shared his harrowing experience of repeated sexual harassment. The youth alleged that he was sexually harassed by the RSS members during various camps organised by the organisation.

The RSS has denied the allegations levelled by Anandu and demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident.