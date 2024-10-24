Kerala: P P Divya’s Bail Plea Verdict Posted for October 29

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court has deferred the verdict on the anticipatory bail plea by former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya to October 29. She faces charges of abetment to suicide in the case of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, who was found dead in his official residence on October 15.

The counsel Naveen Babu's family contended that Divya had made false accusations against the late ADM. They also suspect a connection between Divya and the petrol pump owner who accused Naveen Babu of bribery .

The prosecution alleged that Divya had raised corruption allegations linking the ADM with the District Collector. However, the latter advised her that the farewell function was not the suitable venue for raising such issues.

Additionally, the prosecution accused Divya of committing character assassination of the ADM. She was present at the farewell event uninvited and accompanied by a camera crew to record the proceedings.

The prosecution highlighted Divya's menacing tone and her warning that the details of the corruption allegations would become apparent in two days.

Divya's counsel argued that the allegations against her were without any basis. Her track record as an elected people's representative and the awards she received for her outstanding public services were presented before the court. The former district panchayat president had always taken a strong stand against corruption and did not believe that all government employees are corrupt, the defence argued.

She stated that she had brought up the issue of corruption at the event from a positive standpoint. It was her responsibility to address such issues.

Divya alleged a media witch hunt.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress accused the ruling CPM of shielding Divya.

The Congress has called for a judicial probe into the circumstances leading to the death of ADM Naveen Babu.

Veteran Congress leader and former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan remarked that ten days have elapsed since the tragic incident, yet the police seem disinclined to detain Vidya for questioning. Despite the registration of a case of abetment to suicide against Divya, the police have not taken further action, which indicates the government's biased stance.

The Kannur Town Police have filed a case against Divya under various non-bailable sections, including abetment to suicide, which could result in a jail term of up to 10 years.

The CPM leadership removed her from the post of district panchayat president following the registration of the case.