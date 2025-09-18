Kerala Opposition Slams Govt Over Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Wednesday accused the LDF government of failing to effectively contain amoebic meningoencephalitis in the state.

Kerala has reported 19 deaths and 66 confirmed cases of the disease. Muslim League MLA N Shamsudeen, who moved an adjournment motion in the Assembly, alleged the health department had failed in prevention and control, and accused the government of hiding the actual data. He said the administration was forced to revise figures only three days ago.

Shamsudeen further alleged that the government had provided flawed data in the past on other infectious diseases, including COVID-19, which posed a serious threat to public health.

Health Minister counters charges

Health Minister Veena George rejected the allegations, accusing the opposition of spreading lies. She said amoebic meningoencephalitis is rare and can be caused by an amoeba present in water bodies. Once diagnosed, treatment is provided promptly, she stressed.

Kerala was the first state to issue treatment guidelines, she said, adding that the state continues to lead in health indicators. She cited Kerala’s infant mortality rate of 5 per 1,000 live births—lower than the US rate of 5.6 in 2022 and much below India’s national average of 25.

George also defended the government’s record in containing diseases such as Nipah and monkeypox, highlighting investments in advanced labs and treatment facilities in government hospitals. She dismissed the opposition’s claims that the health department was “directionless,” accusing the UDF itself of lacking direction.

Opposition walkout

Opposition members staged a walkout during the minister’s reply. Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan alleged that George made objectionable remarks against MLA Shamsudeen and refused to respond to his request for clarification. He said, “Since he isn’t even allowed to clarify his stance, there’s no point in staying in the House, so we are walking out.”

Ruling party members dismissed the walkout as an attempt to avoid facts.