Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan Files Nomination From Paravur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheeshan, filed his nomination from the Paravur constituency on Monday.

He arrived at the Additional Tehsildar’s office in Paravur along with senior UDF leaders. The Plachimada Agitation Council, known for leading the protest against the Coca-Cola plant in Palakkad, paid his nomination fees.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani filed his nomination before the Meenachil Tahsildar in Pala, BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan submitted his nomination papers at the Guruvayur Tahsildar's office, Trinamool Congress leader P V Anwar filed his nomination from Beypore, and Uma Thomas, the sitting MLA from Thrikkakkara, filed her nomination papers from the same constituency.