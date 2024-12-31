Kerala: MLA Uma Thomas Shows Signs of Improvement, Continues on Ventilator Support

Pathanamthitta: Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who suffered head and spinal injuries following a fall, has shown improvement in her health condition.

The MLA, currently on ventilator support, opened her eyes and moved her hands and legs. She also recognised her children, said the medical team at Renai Medicity Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

However, doctors noted that her lung condition remains critical and added that complete recovery would take time. The MLA will remain on ventilator support for more days, added the doctors.

On Sunday evening, Uma Thomas fell from the VIP gallery of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, approximately 15 feet high. The MLA came to the stadium to attend ‘Mridanga Naadam’, an event where around 12,000 dancers performed Bharatanatyam in a bid to set a Guinness World Record.

The manager of an event management company was arrested on Monday over security lapses that resulted in the incident, reported PTI.