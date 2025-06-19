Kerala Minister Walks Out Over Bharat Mata Portrait At Raj Bhavan Event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and the CPM-led LDF Government took a new turn on Thursday, with state education minister V. Sivankutty staging a walkout from a function held at the Raj Bhavan to honour Bharat and Scouts and Guides, objecting to the portrait of Bharat Mata on the dais.

The Minister told media persons that he objected to the portrait of Bharat Mata, which was placed alongside the ceremonial lamp. “During my presidential address, I first congratulated the awardees. At the same time, I made it clear that displaying the image of Bharat Mata at a government function is inappropriate."

The minister then registered his protest and walked out of the event in the presence of the Governor.

The Kerala ministers have objected to the use of Bharat Mata portrait stating that the picture is widely used by the RSS in their events across the country. Moreover, they also have objections to the version of the Indian map shown in the portrait.

This is the second time that a minister in Kerala has walked out of a Raj Bhavan function this month. Earlier, Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the World Environment Day function at Raj Bhavan on June 5 objecting to the Bharat Mata portrait.

Notwithstanding the objections raised by the ministers, the Governor has reiterated that the portrait would not be removed.

Sivankutty's walkout comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminded at a press conference here that Raj Bhavan is a constitutional institution and it should not be reduced to the level of a RSS shakha.

Meanwhile, Governor Arlekar has taken strong exception to Sivankutty's walkout from the event.

The Kerala Raj Bhavan issued a statement on the issue; “The Governor is the constitutional head of the state. The minister, sworn in by the Governor and declaring allegiance to the Constitution, has openly insulted the Governor personally besides his office by this public display of misconduct. The minister did not even bother to inform the Governor about his abrupt exit. As per protocol, even anyone in the audience, let alone those sharing the dais with the Governor, is barred from leaving until and unless the Governor leaves the venue. Unfortunately, the minister who handles the education portfolio has set an unprecedented wrong precedent due to his misconduct.”

The Raj Bhavan also made it clear in a post on the X platform there was "no question of removing the picture of Bharat Mata from the official functions of the Raj Bhavan."

Later in a press statement, Minister Sivankutty said; “Indian nationalism was not based on a single cultural image, but rather on an inclusive and democratic vision enshrined in our Constitution.”

"The Governor must understand that Indian nationalism is based on the Constitution. The Governor must clarify whether the Sangh Parivar's concept of 'Bharat Mata' acknowledges India's boundaries,” he said.

With the Governor firm on keeping the portrait of Bharat Mata on the dais, the controversy over the issue is only likely to escalate in the coming days.