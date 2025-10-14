Minister Faces Aggressive Honking, Announces Statewide Crackdown On High-Decibel Air Horns

THIRUVANNATHAPURAM: Kerala transport minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has announced a crackdown on the use of high-decibel air horns across the state. Officials stated that the crackdown was ordered after the minister faced aggressive honking by a heavy vehicle driver.

The minister instructed the motor vehicles department to confiscate air horns from vehicles and destroy them in public to send across a strong message to violators. "All confiscated air horns must be displayed before the media and crushed under a road roller," the minister said, adding that district-level teams must submit detailed seizure reports.

Kumar pointed to the rampant use of air horns and called for a special drive from October 13 to 19. He urged field officers to report violations to the deputy commissioners and take strict action, including imposing fines.

He described the use of air horns as a "public menace" that needs to be stopped. "Prolonged and unreasonable blowing of air horns, particularly by buses and freight vehicles, poses a threat to smaller vehicle drivers, including two vehicles. It also endangers pedestrians and violates sound pollution norms," the minister said.