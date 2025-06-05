Kerala Men Avenge Class 4 Fight After 50 Years, Arrested For Assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bizarre incident, two men were arrested for taking revenge for a fight that took place five decades ago when they were students of the fourth grade at a school in Vellarikundu in Kasargod district of Kerala.

Balakrishnan and Mathew Valiyaplakkal, residents of Malom in Vellarikundu who are in their early sixties, were taken into custody by the local police. They were arrested for attacking their schoolmate V J Baby in Malom.

The incident took place on Monday. While Balakrishnan held Babu, Mathew struck him on the face and back with a stone.

Babu sustained serious injuries and was subsequently admitted to Kannur Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

The story of this revenge, which unfolded over 50 years later, came to light when the police began their investigation and registered a case.

The three men had been classmates in the fourth grade at an aided Upper Primary School in Malom.

Babu had assaulted Balakrishna when they were in fourth standard.

The attack on Monday was reportedly carried out under the influence of alcohol. Despite being friends for many years, Balakrishnan and Babu had arguments and skirmishes stemming from their five-decade-old conflict.

But Babu never anticipated that these issues would escalate into violence.

The police have registered a case of assault causing grievous injuries against the accused.