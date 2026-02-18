Kerala: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Textile Showroom in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at a textile showroom in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening.

Several fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. According to Commissioner G Jaidev, “See, there is a fire has occurred in Jayalakshmi. It is still not under control. A lot of fire engines have already come to the place, more are on the way. We have also requested a fire engine from Malappuram airport, that's Calicut Airport, to come. It has a more powerful engine. Let's see whether we can control, I mean, whether we can douse it off, in a shorter moment or so. That's it.”

Speaking to MP MK Raghavan, “The fire service has already reached here. Then they are making it under control now, I think so. Not only that, I think they have already called the rescue of this airport fire service equipment to reach here. I think it will reach here within half an hour. Till now, according to my knowledge, I think there are no casualties.”



