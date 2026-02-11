Kerala Man’s Suicide Over Viral Sexual Harassment Video Shimjitha Gets Bail

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Shimjitha Musthafa, who faces abetment charges related to the suicide of a man she had accused of sexual misconduct during a bus journey last month.

The bail was granted with two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. Conditions include appearing before the investigating officer on the second and fourth Friday of every month, refraining from influencing witnesses, and avoiding involvement in similar criminal activities.

The prosecution had earlier submitted an additional report to the court, opposing her bail, arguing that more evidence needed to be collected from Shimjitha’s mobile phones and laptops. She had moved the Sessions Court after the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFMC) rejected her previous bail plea.

The 35-year-old was arrested over two weeks ago for posting videos on social media accusing Deepak, 41, of misconduct during a bus trip from Payyannur on January 16.

The youth later died by suicide after watching the viral videos, which reportedly caused him severe mental distress.