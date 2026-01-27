Kerala Man's Suicide over Viral Sexual Harassment Video Court Denies Bail to Shimjitha

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kunnamangalam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Shimjitha K, arrested in connection with the suicide of 41-year-old Deepak U from Govindapuram, Kozhikode.

The court’s decision followed a police remand report suggesting that videos posted by the accused on social media may have driven Deepak to take his own life. Deepak was found dead at his home on January 18, shortly after a video allegedly showing him misbehaving with Shimjitha, his co-passenger on a KSRTC bus, went viral.

Employed at a textile company and living with his family, he reportedly could not handle the public humiliation. Shimjitha, 35, was taken into custody last Wednesday on charges of abetment of suicide.

The Magistrate Court agreed with the prosecution’s argument that the probe in the case was progressing and that releasing the accused at this stage could lead to tampering with evidence and attempts to influence witnesses.

Moreover, the probe team still needs to obtain a forensic analysis of her mobile phone.

According to the report filed by the police before the court, Deepak died by suicide after watching the controversial videos, which later went viral on social media. The report also noted that the accused is well-educated, holds a postgraduate degree, and is a former ward member of the Areekode grama panchayat, with sufficient awareness of the law.

The police also pointed out that despite claiming an unpleasant experience during the journey, the accused did not file any complaint at either the Vadakara or Payyannur police stations. The report noted that Deepak, who was allegedly insulted by the videos, endured extreme mental anguish, fearing his parents and relatives would see the videos and think of him as a sexual offender.

In a state of shock, he took the extreme step and was found hanging in his bedroom. The investigation team has intensified efforts to retrieve Shimjitha’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, which she had allegedly deleted from her phone after the incident.

Shimjitha is currently lodged at the Women’s Jail in Manjeri.