Kerala Man’s Suicide Over Viral Sexual Harassment Video

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court has postponed its decision on the bail plea of Shimjitha Musthafa, who faces abetment charges linked to the suicide of a man she had accused of sexual misconduct during a bus journey last month.

The prosecution has filed an additional report before the court, strongly opposing her release. Police argued that more evidence needs to be collected from the mobile phones and laptops of both Shimjitha and the victim Deepak U. The court held a brief hearing on Tuesday and said it would give its final order on Wednesday.

Shimjitha approached the Sessions Court after the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFMC) rejected her earlier bail plea. In the previous hearing, the prosecution opposed her release, citing the risk of evidence tampering. Following this, the court asked for an additional report detailing their objections.

In the additional report, the prosecution stated that police had already seized several electronic devices from Shimjitha and from Deepak’s residence, where he was found hanging in his house at Kankavu. They insisted she should not be released until forensic examination of these devices is complete, as an early release could disrupt the investigation.

Shimjitha, 35, was taken into custody about two weeks ago after posting videos on social media accusing Deepak, 41, of misconduct during a bus journey from Payyannur in Kannur district on January 16. Deepak died by suicide after watching the viral videos, which reportedly caused him severe mental stress.

According to a report filed in court, he feared his parents and relatives would see the content and believe he was a sexual offender. Unable to cope with the pressure, he took his own life in his bedroom. The incident sparked widespread outrage across the state, leading to Shimjitha’s arrest.