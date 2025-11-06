Kerala Man's Death Due To Alleged Medical Negligence Triggers Protest.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a 48-year-old man due to alleged medical negligence at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has sparked widespread protests in Kerala.

Venu, an autorickshaw driver, was admitted on November 1 and reportedly died after being denied proper treatment for five days. Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the incident.

A leaked voice clip of Venu complaining about medical negligence at the hospital triggered public outrage.

In the clip, he accused the hospital of corruption, lack of transparency and taking bribes, stating, "if something happens to me due to medical negligence, my voice must be made public."

Venu's family has filed a complaint with the Chief Minister, Pinarayhi Vijayan, and the Health Minister, demanding a detailed probe into the alleged negligence that led to his death.

Medical College superintendent Dr Jayachandan refuted allegations of medical negligence, stating, "We treated him with the necessary medicines. The patient had a long history of diabetes and hypertension and had previously suffered a stroke," he said.

Venu's wife, Sindhu, explained that her husband was admitted to a ward even after a doctor at the Kollam district hospital referred him for an emergency angiogram. "We were told by the doctor that the angiogram would be done on Wednesday, but priority was given to those with prior bookings, causing a delay," she said.

Despite Venu complaining of a severe headache since the day of admission, doctors only prescribed a painkiller, which was unavailable in the hospital, she said.

The doctors informed the family that the angiogram should ideally be performed on the third day after the heart attack. Since it was not done then, it would be done on the fifth day.

However, Venu developed complications, including breathing difficulty during the echo test and was shifted to the ICU. The doctor later informed Sindhu that Venu's condition was critical, and he passed away shortly after.

Venu is survived by his wife Sindhu and two daughters, Pooja and Vidya.

Congress protest

Congress workers organised a protest in front of the medical college hospital on Thursday, demanding action against doctors. They attempted to enter the Superintendent's office but were arrested and removed from the site.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan said the health department in Kerala had collapsed under the LDF Government. He demanded stringent action against the medical college authorities.'

Kollam MP N K Premachandran demanded registration of an FIR based on Venu's audio clip.