Kerala Man Stuck Inside Hospital Lift For Two Days Rescued

Thiruvananthapuram: A 59-year-old man, stuck inside a hospital lift here for the past two days, was rescued on Monday morning after the lift was operated for routine work, police said.



Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair (59) had been stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the government medical college here since Saturday, they said.

"He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off," police said.

The officials said the incident came to light on Monday morning when the lift operator started it for routine work.

The man's family had on Sunday night filed a missing case with the medical college police.

Police said the man visited the hospital for a medical checkup.