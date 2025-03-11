Kerala man shot dead in Jordan, laid to rest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thomas Gabriel, who tragically lost his life in a shooting incident at the Jordan-Israel border, was laid to rest at his native place in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

His mortal remains arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 3.30 am and were received by grieving family members, who then took the body to their residence in Thumba. Many people, including Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil and Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan, paid their respects to the deceased. A solemn funeral service was held at St John the Baptist Church in Thumba, where friends, family and well-wishers gathered to bid their final farewell.

Gabriel was fatally shot by Jordanian forces on February 10 while attempting to cross into Israel from Jordan. His friend, Edison, who was accompanying him at the time, also sustained injuries. The incident only came to light after authorities repatriated Edison to India.

Gabriel, an auto driver, had travelled to Jordan with Edison on a three-month tourist visa. According to Indian Embassy officials, the Jordanian Army intercepted four individuals, including Gabriel and Edison, and opened fire.

Gabriel suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and died instantly. Edison, on the other hand, sustained a gunshot injury to the leg. He was apprehended by Jordanian authorities, detained, and received medical treatment. Following his recovery, Edison was repatriated.