Kerala Man Sentenced to Death for Brutally Killing His Son and Family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An additional sessions court in Kerala on Thursday sentenced Cheenikuzhi Aliyakunnel Hameed to death in connection with the murder of his son, daughter-in-law and teenage granddaughters at Cheenikuzhy in Idukki district in 2022.

On October 28, the court found Hameed guilty of murdering his son and family by setting their house on fire in a gruesome act that occurred on March 19, 2022.

Muhammad Faiza. 45, his wife Sheeba, 40, and their daughters Mehrin, 16, and Asna, 13, lost their lives in the incident.

The murders took place following a property dispute.

The investigation revealed that on the day of the crime, Hameed drained the water tank and cut the electricity supply while the family was asleep, preventing any rescue attempts. He locked the bedroom door from outside and threw petrol-filled bottles into the room through a window, igniting the fire.

As the house quickly caught fire, the family cried for help and tried to gather water from the bathroom taps, but they were dry. A neighbour attempted to rescue them but was pushed aside by Hameed, who then threw more petrol bottles into the burning house.

The fire engulfed the entire house, leaving the neighbours helpless as they watched the gruesome incident.

The charred bodies were later recovered from the house. Hameed fled to a relative's house after the horrific act but was eventually caught by the police.

The investigation was led by DySP A G Lal, who was with the Narcotics wing in Idukki at the time of the incident. The entire probe was completed within 80 days, and the team filed a 900-page chargesheet detailing the crime.