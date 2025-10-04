Kerala Leaders Pay Tribute to Renowned Journalist TJS George

Thiruvananthapuram: Political leaders in Kerala, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of renowned journalist and author Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as T J S George, who died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday.

He was 97.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, George was widely respected for his incisive writing, often marked by satire and sarcasm.

He served as the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express and earned acclaim for his widely read weekly column, Point of View, which he wrote for 25 years until 2022, continuing until the age of 94.

Born on May 7, 1928, to Magistrate T T Jacob and Chachiamma Jacob, George pursued journalism for more than half a century, both in India and abroad.





He began his career in 1950 at the Free Press Journal in Bombay and went on to work with the International Press Institute, The Searchlight, and the Far Eastern Economic Review.





He was the founding editor of Asiaweek, published from Hong Kong.





George was the first editor in independent India to be imprisoned for exercising freedom of expression while at The Searchlight in Patna.





Defence Minister V K Krishna Menon travelled to Patna at the time to argue his case.





He authored around 20 books in English and Malayalam, including biographies of eminent personalities such as V K Krishna Menon, M S Subbulakshmi, Nargis, Pothan Joseph, and Lee Kuan Yew, as well as his memoir Ghoshayathra (The Procession).





In 2011, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan. In 2017, he also received the Swadeshabhimani Award.

Condoling George's demise, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he was a distinguished journalist who transformed his career as an editor into a landmark chapter in Indian media history.

He was Kerala's proud contribution to Indian journalism and the global media landscape, known as a fearless and impartial editor who always stood up for principled journalism, Vijayan said in a statement.

"Even during the Emergency, George maintained a steadfast commitment to democratic values and was a bold advocate of liberal journalism. His life and work were defined by consistently challenging all forces that threatened freedom and democratic awareness," the chief minister said.

Recalling that George was also a renowned author and columnist, Vijayan said that through his columns, he won widespread recognition among readers.

As the founding editor of Asiaweek, he gained international recognition as a journalist.

"Fearless journalism was his defining hallmark. He was also the first editor in independent India to be imprisoned for exercising freedom of expression," the chief minister added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said George was one of Kerala's finest journalists, whose contributions resonated both nationally and internationally.

"A fearless media professional, he firmly believed that the pen in one's hand is a sharp weapon.

"Unable to stay silent, he kept writing tirelessly. His writing, full of empathy and sharp ideas, made his observations and insights deeply influential on society," Satheesan said, condoling George's demise.

George's passing was also mourned by Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala, who recalled that George, a Keralite widely recognised in the international media, had been personally close to him for many years.

Chennithala said that George's passing is a tremendous loss to both journalism and literature.

Hailing from Kerala, George spent most of his life in Bengaluru. He is survived by his children, Sheba Thayil and author-poet Jeet Thayil.



