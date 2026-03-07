Kerala Lawyers Postpone Idli-Eating Contest Amid Ramzan Fasting

The Kerala High Court Advocates Association’s decision to postpone its upcoming idli-eating competition has sparked a buzz on social media.

Originally scheduled to take place at the High Court Atrium in Kochi on March 12 as part of the annual sports meet, the event was pushed back after several requests for rescheduling due to its clash with the Ramzan fasting period. A notice from the association mentioned that many participants would be unable to join while observing the fast. Taking these concerns into account, the organisers decided to move the contest to March 24.

The postponement of the idli contest has sparked lively reactions on social media, with opinions divided. Some argued that, as a private organisation, it is the organisers’ choice to schedule or delay the event. Others supported the postponement, noting that it would allow those observing fasts a fair chance to participate. The decision, they said, reflects the inclusive nature of Kerala’s society.

One person pointed out, “Take away just one participant and over 12 percent of the turnout disappears.” Another offered ideas for other states’ bar associations: Patna could host a litti chokha contest, Delhi could go for chole bhature, and Bombay High Court advocates could organise a vada pav eating competition.

Some criticised the move as pseudo-secularism or minority appeasement, while others questioned Kerala’s much-touted literacy. There was even a suggestion to focus instead on reducing the backlog of court cases rather than holding an idli contest.

Kerala is famous for its idli and dosa eating contests, especially during the festive Onam season. Winners often manage to eat 12 to 16 idlis, which is quite a feat given the quantity. While these events are full of fun and friendly competition, they can also pose risks.

In 2024, a 49-year-old man tragically died in Walayar in Kerala’s Palakkad district after choking on idlis during such a contest. Despite the crowd’s efforts to dislodge the food, he passed away shortly after the incident.