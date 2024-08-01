Kerala landslides: Autopsy count mounts as health workers battle to save survivors

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, are working round the clock in Kerala's landslide-affected Wayanad, grappling with a distressing situation that involves providing critical care to severely injured survivors and performing autopsies on the remains of victims claimed by the catastrophic event."Until 7 am today, we have completed 256 autopsies, which include body parts as well. So, it's not 256 full bodies, but also includes body parts. We have handed over 154 bodies to the district administration," said State Health Minister Veena George.She explained that autopsies have been performed on bodies that were swept away by the river and recovered from the Pothukal area in Malappuram district.Speaking about the traumatic situations faced by health workers, the minister revealed that over 100 autopsies were performed on Wednesday night."It's quite unfortunate. Last night, we performed 112 autopsies, I think. I saw a health worker there, and she was crying. She hadn't gone home the previous day and was staying back."I asked her why, and she said she was in charge of this particular area. She said, 'I can't go home; I have to be here because my people are coming,'" George said.The Health department has set up a temporary hospital in the landslide-hit area."Our nearest hospital is the public healthcare centre, which has facilities for autopsies and inquests. We have also deployed teams from other districts to assist with autopsies," she added.The minister noted that the private sector has also contributed by sending teams with doctors, nurses, and other workers."They have also sent medicines. We currently have a few patients in the ICU, and some are in critical condition. We have shifted a child who inhaled mud to an advanced medical facility in Kozhikode," she said.Anticipating an outbreak of contagious diseases in the aftermath of the calamity, the minister stated that measures have been taken to prevent them.She said that, in addition to the newly established temporary hospital, treatments are being provided in various hospitals across the district, including both government and private facilities, and "our team is offering wonderful support."