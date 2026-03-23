Kerala: IUML Lodges Plaint On Defamatory Post Against Party Chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Police’s Cyber Crime Wing over a social media post targeting the party’s state president, Panakkad Sayid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

The Facebook post, which featured defamatory content and images of Thangal, sparked a stir when it appeared online. It has since been taken down, and the account responsible for posting it has also been deleted.

The IUML leadership claimed that the defamatory social media post came from a fake account.

Party General secretary P K Kuhalikutty said the post aimed to target the party president and engage in character assassination, adding that any attempt to defame Thangal would be met with legal action.

He urged people not to be misled by such misinformation during the election period.

Even some Left leaders have criticised the move, with former minister K T Jaleel stating that Thangal is respected across political lines and that efforts to damage his reputation will fail.