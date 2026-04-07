Kerala HC Rejects Plea to Stop Film on Venjaramoodu Mass Murder
He had also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea by the father of an accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case to restrain the release of a film which he claimed was based on the incident.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea of Abdal Rahim, father of A R Afan, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother, uncle, aunt and girlfriend at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, 2025.
Afan had also allegedly attempted to murder his mother, who survived with injuries.
The detailed order is awaited.
Rahim had moved the High Court against the release of the movie 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha', directed by Prasad Nooranad, claiming that releasing a film based on the murder incident would result in a media trial, influence witnesses and affect Afan's right to a fair trial.
He had also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.
( Source : PTI )
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