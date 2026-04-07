 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Kerala HC Rejects Plea to Stop Film on Venjaramoodu Mass Murder

Kerala
7 April 2026 4:38 PM IST

He had also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.

Kerala HC Rejects Plea to Stop Film on Venjaramoodu Mass Murder
x
Kerala High Court (DC File Photo)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea by the father of an accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case to restrain the release of a film which he claimed was based on the incident.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea of Abdal Rahim, father of A R Afan, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother, uncle, aunt and girlfriend at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, 2025.

Afan had also allegedly attempted to murder his mother, who survived with injuries.
The detailed order is awaited.
Rahim had moved the High Court against the release of the movie 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha', directed by Prasad Nooranad, claiming that releasing a film based on the murder incident would result in a media trial, influence witnesses and affect Afan's right to a fair trial.
He had also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.
( Source : PTI )
kerala high court Venjaramoodu Mass Murder 
India Southern States Kerala 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X