Kerala HC Stays Release of 'The Kerala Story 2' Movie

The Kerala High Court on Thursday (February 26) stayed release of the movie Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, following pleas challenging its censor certification. The film was slated to hit the theaters tomorrow.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the Central Board of Film Certification prima facie ignored the guidelines for film certification and asked the body to re-examine the issue.

The judge in his order said, "...the very content in the teaser itself, which is conceded to be part of the movie, has the prima facie potential to distort the public perception and disturb communal harmony..."

The petitioners had contended that the film aims to tarnish the image of Kerala and harm the reputation of its people.

They further alleged that the teaser and trailer were misleading and depicted on social media content that cannot be shown in theatres.

"They (producers) are doing indirectly, through the teaser and trailer, what they cannot do directly," advocate Maitreyi Sachidananda Hegde, appearing for one of the petitioners, Sreedev Namboodiri, told the court.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had yesterday told the Kerala High Court that the pleas opposing the film's release are "premature, misconceived and not maintainable". The submission was made by the film's producer in an affidavit filed before the court on Tuesday.







