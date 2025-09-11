Kerala HC Clears Global Ayyappa Meet at Pamba on Sept 20

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted permission for holding the Global Ayyappa Sangamam on the banks of the Pamba on September 20, while laying down strict conditions to protect the sanctity of the holy river and the rights of devotees.

The ruling came in response to petitions challenging the event. The court emphasised that the rights of ordinary Ayyappa devotees must not be violated and warned against any activity that could harm the environment. It also directed the organisers to maintain a proper record of income and expenditures and submit a detailed report within 45 days.

The petitioners alleged that the meet, projected as a spiritual gathering, was in reality a political event with a business agenda, backed by the state government under the guise of the Travancore Devaswom Board. They accused the government of attempting to undermine Sanatana Dharma and misusing institutional authority.

The state, however, maintained that the Global Ayyappa Meet is intended to discuss Sabarimala’s comprehensive development and promote the Tat Vamsi philosophy worldwide. It assured the court that no public funds would be used, with sponsorships covering all expenses. Facilities would be provided for all pilgrims at Pamba without discrimination.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the high court posed several questions about the government’s involvement and the arrangements being made for the meet. On Thursday, it issued its decision, giving the green light to the event.

Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan welcomed the verdict, saying the Sangamam would focus on developing infrastructure at Sabarimala and improving facilities for devotees. He added that the government’s goal was to elevate Sabarimala into a global pilgrimage destination and stressed that the event was being organised transparently.