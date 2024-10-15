Kerala govt tables probe reports against ADGP Ajithkumar in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Two investigation reports, submitted by state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb into the allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar, were tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.



Reacting to the submission of the reports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the House, said the spread of several unsubstantiated news and speculations regarding the probe reports related to the ADGP had come to his notice.

"The government has nothing to hide in this regard," the CM said, adding that the copy of the reports comprising details of the probe were being submitted herewith.

A high-level investigation team, formed by the DGP, had probed various allegations that cropped up against the ADGP and also about his meetings with RSS leaders. Both these reports had been submitted to the government by the DGP on October 5, the CM added.

The tabling of the probe reports against the top IPS officer, considered to be a close confidant of CM Vijayan, came days after the Congress-led UDF opposition challenged the ruling dispensation to present in the House.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government has been under attack from the opposition for some time over various allegations raised against the ADGP by independent MLA P V Anvar and over his meetings with some senior RSS leaders.

Following the allegations, Ajithkumar was removed from the charge of law and order by the government recently.