Kerala Govt Reverts Decision on Sabarimala Virtual Queue System

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: The Kerala Government has retracted from its earlier decision to introduce a virtual queue system in Sabarimala for the ensuing Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, due to political backlash.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in Assembly on Tuesday that the on-the-spot booking facility will be maintained at the Sabarimala Temple for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The decision comes in the wake of Congress-led opposition UDF, the BJP, and the CPI, an ally of the ruling front, objecting to the removal of the spot-booking facility

The chief minister said that the state government will ensure smooth darshan for pilgrims who come to Sabarimala even without online registration.

As part of the arrangements to facilitate the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage and to make the pilgrimage smooth, a meeting was held with the Travancore Devaswom Board, police and the district administration under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and in the presence of the Devaswom Minister.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, police, forest, health, public works, fire and rescue, legal metrology, disaster management, food and public distribution, irrigation, KSEB, KSRTC, BSNL, water authority and other departments have taken necessary measures to ensure better facilities at Sannidhanam, Pamba and transit points for all those who come for the pilgrimage.

The chief minister said it has also been decided to set up ambulance system at Nilakkal and Pampa, to start 12 emergency medical centres, to start medical centers in collaboration with Forest on the Karimala route and to ensure the service of cardiologists. Steps have been taken to repair the roads, provide amenities and protection to the devotees on the forest roads and to ensure necessary facilities for the pilgrims arriving from other states.

The meeting also decided to provide facilities for all pilgrims visiting Sabarimala to have darshan.